Pumpkin Seeds Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

This comprehensive Pumpkin Seeds Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Pumpkin seeds are the edible kernels of pumpkins. The seeds are concentrated sources of many vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and vital amino acids. They contain zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron in substantial quantities.

During 2017, the food sector was the major end-user segment of the pumpkin seeds market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds is the major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets led the pumpkin seeds market during 2017. The increased popularity and the growth of the organized retail in the developing and developed countries will be the major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.

The global Pumpkin Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Conagra Brands

PepsiCo

Qiaqia Food

Rizhao Golden Nut

Pumpkin Seeds India

Seeds for Africa

Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils

True Elements

AKS-NEV

Giant Snacks

Howard Dill Enterprises

Meridian Foods

Nature’S Harvest and Geniuscentral

Prana

Segment by Type

White Pumpkin Seeds

Black Pumpkin Seeds

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

