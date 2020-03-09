Pumpkin Seeds Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
This comprehensive Pumpkin Seeds Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Pumpkin seeds are the edible kernels of pumpkins. The seeds are concentrated sources of many vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and vital amino acids. They contain zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron in substantial quantities.
During 2017, the food sector was the major end-user segment of the pumpkin seeds market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds is the major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment.
The supermarkets and hypermarkets led the pumpkin seeds market during 2017. The increased popularity and the growth of the organized retail in the developing and developed countries will be the major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.
The global Pumpkin Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Conagra Brands
PepsiCo
Qiaqia Food
Rizhao Golden Nut
Pumpkin Seeds India
Seeds for Africa
Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils
True Elements
AKS-NEV
Giant Snacks
Howard Dill Enterprises
Meridian Foods
Nature’S Harvest and Geniuscentral
Prana
Segment by Type
White Pumpkin Seeds
Black Pumpkin Seeds
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Other
