Pupillometer Market Industry Key Manufacturers Analysis with Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin Forecasts To 2026

Pupillometer or pupilometer are the ocular checking digital instrument used in the ophthalmology and critical care medicine, for measuring the pupil reactivity and distance between pupils. Pupil evaluation in the pupillary information is widely used as an indication for possible medical intervention and patient management. Physicians evaluate the pupil to check and monitor pupillary reflex by examining both the direct and consensual responses, a good response is constriction of both pupils and it indicates healthy cranial nerve pathway. Variation in the response suggests damage to the nerves from drug use, injures or trauma. Moreover, Pupillometer is used for the proper fitting of spectacles so that the lenses are centered in visual axis. Recent pupillometer are handheld infrared portable devices, which provide a consistent and accurate measurement of the symmetry, reactivity, and pupillary size. Digital and automated pupillometers are available in the market depending on the application. These devices are compact and user friendly, which has increased its adoption in the market.

Pupillometer Market Dynamics

Advancements and increasing adoption of information technology in new product development is driving growth of the pupillometer market. For instance, Essilor Instruments USA launched X81705 Pupillometer in 2017, which offers accurate measurement with manual control. The X81705 allows manual adjustment of unlimited vision distance from 35 cm to infinity and binocular-monocular measurements. Moreover, X81705 have digital read-outs with measurements to 0.5 nm and features an automatic off/on functions. Furthermore, reliability concerns regarding standard pupillometry practice are boosting growth of the automated pupillometer market. For instance, a study published in 2016, American Journal of Critical Care reported that neurological nurses and critical care consistently underestimated pupil size and incorrectly measured pupil reactivity, which concluded that use of automated pupillometer is essential tool allowing more effective and timely diagnostic. Increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the globe is also contributing to the pupillometer market growth. According to 2017, report of International Council of Ophthalmology, it was estimated that 1.1 billion people have near-vision impairment and 217 million people live with Moderate Or Severe Visual Impairment (MSVI), these cases of MSVI are expected to reach about 588 million people in 2050. Furthermore, prolong exposure to digital electronics such as televisions, smartphones & tablets, laptops, video games, and computers has increased the ophthalmic related disorders, which is driving the growth of pupillometer market. However, lack of skilled professional for operating advance pupillometer device is hindering the pupilometer market growth.

Pupillometer Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global pupillometer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global pupillometer market, owing increasing investments in healthcare sector in U.S., which in turn is expected to boost growth the pupillometer market. For instance, according to article published in Clinical Review & Education, 2018, the U.S. invested around 17.8% of its gross domestic product on health care in 2016, whereas spending in the other countries ranged from 12.4% (Switzerland) to 9.6% (Australia). Moreover, technological advancements in pupillometer is expanding the product portfolio of pupillometer.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding eye disease and increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. For instance, a study published in Delhi Journal of Pathalmology, 2013 revealed that 91 million population is visually impaired in the entire South East Asia region, with almost one third of the global share.

Pupillometer Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global pupillometer market include US Ophthalmic, NeurOptics, Inc., Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments, Essilor, Veatch ophthalmic Instruments, Luneau Technology, Good-Lite Co., and AMETEK GmbH.

