Ready to Use Supplementary Food Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2027

As per WFP and UNICEF estimations 51 million children under-five suffer from acute malnutrition globally. Malnutrition contributes to one million children mortality annually. Deficiency and access to essential nutrition required for growth is one of the major cause of malnutrition. The insufficient breastfeeding along with the practices of poor feeding, contributing to malnutrition. The ready to use supplementary food has transformed the treatment of moderate malnutrition by providing essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals rich foods. These foods are safe and secure for direct consumption at home, and support rapid weight gain in malnourished children. Ready to use supplementary food is required to be eaten during two to three months period, as part of a nutritional treatment program and ideal for treating children above 6 months and older. The ready to use supplementary food is made with nutritious oil seeds/cereals /pulses, vegetable oils, milk powder, sugar, vitamins and minerals. This can be consumed directly by child and thus provides significant consumption for complete recovery from moderate malnutrition.

Global Ready to Use Supplementary Food: Market Segmentation

The global ready to use supplementary food market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, as sugar, milk powder/whey milk, vitamins and minerals, peanut/rice/legumes etc. Raw materials composition for ready to use supplementary food are same however, the substitute ingredients can be used as per the availability and cost effectiveness of raw material. Also, the WFP guidelines for preparation/manufacturing of ready to use supplementary food needs to be strictly followed by the manufacturers.

Ready to use supplementary foodmarket is later segmented on the basis of product type as, paste, compressed bar, and biscuits. Ready to use supplementary food market is lastly segmented on basis of regions as Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe.

Global Ready to Use Supplementary food Market: Growth Drivers and Trends

Globally rising malnutrition and emergency situations are the major market drivers of ready to use supplementary food products in near future. Increasing various government such as UNICEF, WFP, UNCHR etc. focus on treatment and management of malnutrition is driving market growth for ready to use supplementary food. Not only global but also the local governments in the developing countries, where malnutrition is major issue are also focusing on allocation of more budget to purchase and distribution of ready to use supplementary food products. As local governments and NGOs are focusing on local production of ready to use supplementary food products, entry of various global as well as local market players is expected to intensify market growth of ready to use supplementary food products.Besides all this, rising awareness about the ready to use supplementary food products, across the globe is also one of the factor expected to fuel the growth of ready to use supplementary food market over the forecast period.

New trend in the market is procure and use locally manufactured ready to use supplementary food products with the use of locally available raw materials, without compromising quality and nutrient value.

Global Ready to Use Supplementary Food Market: Regional Outlook

In regional market outlook global ready to use supplementary food, Europe and North America are the major producer countries. However, Middle East and Africa contributes consumption wise highest share in the total market for ready to use supplementary food. Asia Pacific excluding japan is another major market as number of malnourish population is high in countries such as, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh etc. Latin America market is estimated to gain popularity in terms of demand for supplementary food near future due to rising problems of malnutrition. Also the geographies prone to natural disasters such as, drought, floods or earthquakes etc. expected to gain market shares in near future.

Global Ready to Use Supplementary Food Market: Players

Some of the key vendors identified across the value chain of the global Ready to use supplementary food market include Nutriset, Mani, JB Company (Tanjaka Food), Hilina,Edesia, Nutrivita, Compact India,Candyland, Ismail Industries Ltd,EBM, English Biscuit Manufacturer etc., The Ready to use supplementary food market is highly dominated by Nutriset capturing major shares of total global market. Looking at the growing demand for ready to use supplementary food products more players’ entries are anticipated into the market.

