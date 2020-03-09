Recombinant therapeutic protein drugs are an important class of medicines, which helps patients in need of novel therapies. Recently approved recombinant protein therapeutics have been developed to treat a wide variety of clinical indications, including cancers, inflammation/autoimmunity, genetic disorders, and exposure to infectious agents. The latest advancements in protein-engineering technologies have allowed drug manufacturers and developers to adjust desirable functional characteristics of proteins of interest maintaining product efficacy. Protein-based therapies are highly successful and experience unparalleled growth potential in terms of their efficacy.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1981

Market Dynamics:

Recombinant therapeutic proteins and antibodies have gained high traction in clinical applications. Due to development of antibody-based therapeutics, mammalian expression systems have experienced a major boost and microbial expression systems continue to be widely used in industries, which in turn will fuel growth of the market. However, variations in production methods of therapeutic antibodies can lead to differences in their structure, based on the selection of recombinant procedure. Most protein therapeutics available in the market are recombinant and majority of them are in clinical trials for therapy of immune disorders, cancers, infections, and other diseases. Various engineered proteins, including multi-specific fusion proteins, bi-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and mAbs conjugated small molecule drugs, and proteins with optimized pharmacokinetics are under development.

Increasing government support for novel drug development is expected to augment the market growth:

Governments are supporting research and development of novel products due to rapid advancements in biomedical science and technology to address unmet medical needs. In 2012, the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) was signed to provide the FDA with the capability to establish breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), a new program within the Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions. It was designed to be available for drugs designed to treat a serious condition and that have been shown to exhibit initial clinical evidence of significant improvement over existing treatments.

Moreover, increasing number of rare diseases significantly impacting public health is expected to drive growth of the recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market size. According to National institute of Health (NIH) 2018 report, an estimated 7,000 different disorders collectively affect about 10% of the U.S. population, mainly young children and many lack effective treatments. In order to encourage the development of drugs that specifically address unmet medical needs, in 2013, an orphan designation was given for drugs used for the treatment of less than 200,000 patients in the U.S.

Major players operating in the global recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market include Abbott, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1981

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.