RF Switches Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

RF switches are used extensively in wireless systems for signal routing finding wide use in switching signals from antennas to the transmit and receive chains. They are one of the highest volume RF devices in use today as several devices are typically contained in a block diagram. RF switches fall into the two main categories of electromechanical and solid-state switches. While electromechanical switches have not found wide use in RF applications since the PIN diode was developed, they are making some new in-roads in certain applications in the form of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices. Solid state switches are typically more reliable and exhibit longer lifetime than electromechanical switches plus offer faster switching times. However, solid-state switches typically have higher intrinsic ON resistance and more harmonic distortion than mechanical switches. Solid state switches: There are two main types of solid state switches: field-effect transistors (FETs) and PIN diodes.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the RF switches raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of RF switches.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of RF switches will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

According to this study, over the next five years the RF Switches market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4200 million by 2024, from US$ 2950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RF Switches business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RF Switches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the RF Switches value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PIN Diodes

GaAs

SOI and SOS

MEMS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cellular

Wireless Communications

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial and Automotive

Consumer

Others

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Skyworks

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Peregrine Semiconductor

Broadcom(Avago)

Qorvo

Honeywell

Analog(Hittite)

NJR

MAXIM

CEL/NEC

M/A-COMÂ Tech

JFW

Mini-Circuits

Pasternack

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RF Switches consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of RF Switches market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RF Switches manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RF Switches with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of RF Switches submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

