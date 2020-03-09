ROBOTICS IN RUBBER, PLASTICS, AND CHEMICALS INDUSTRIES 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 10.26% AND FORECAST TO 2021

The global robotics market is growing with the emergence of new players in the robotics ecosystem. Apart from improving hardware, there are also increasing efforts by market players to improve services related to system integration, such as commissioning, installing, repairing, upgrading, and maintenance. As the demand for robots increases, more players will emerge to capitalize on the growth potential.

The analysts forecast the global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• KUKA

Other prominent vendors

• Balyo

• BA Systèmes

• Bastian Solutions

• DF Automation and Robotics

• Omron Adept Technologies

• READY Robotics

• Rethink Robotics

• Seegrid

• Smart Robotics

• Stäubli

• Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies

• Transbotics

• Yaskawa Motoman

Market driver

• Advantages of robotics over other automation methods

Market challenge

• High cost of implementation

Market trend

• Increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

