ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) INSTALLATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

The worldwide market for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.2 Thin Film

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Non-residential

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

