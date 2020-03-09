Scopolamine Market Demands and Gross Margin 2026

Scopolamine is an alkaloid drug extracted from plant called henbane to treat nausea and motion sickness and further to dilate the pupil in ophthalmic procedures. Scopolamine belongs to a class of drugs called anticholinergics. It works by blocking the activity of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which stimulates the part of the brain that triggers nausea and vomiting, involuntary muscle movement in the lungs, and the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts.

Scopolamine is also used in medicine as a sedative or hypnotic and sometimes with morphine to relieve pain. Scopolamine has also been prescribed ‘off label’ for depression, asthma, as a smoking-cessation remedy, and to relieve the nausea that accompanies chemotherapy.

The global scopolamine market size was valued at US$ 370.4 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics:

Changing lifestyle that involves minimal or absolutely no physical work in a routine life are responsible for the malfunctioning of the digestive as well as gastrointestinal system. Increasing number of population adopting long-hour sedentary work lifestyle are likely to be affected with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and thus are responsible to support growth of the global scopolamine market.

Increasing prevalence of motion sickness is expected to drive growth of the scopolamine market:

Psychological stress is considered as one of the most important factors in the development of motion sickness. The psychological stress impacts intestinal motility, intestinal sensitivity, permeability, and secretion that is co-related with the mucosal immune activation and alterations in the central nervous system.

According to a survey by Buscopan IBS Relief in 2016, stress was the cause for seven out of ten patients suffering from gastrointestinal pain. Thus, increasing number of population suffering from stress and anxiety disorder are expected to fuel growth of the global scopolamine market.

Use of scopolamine in Alzheimer’s disease may prove useful as a diagnostic or staging test in the evaluation of the cholinergic system in dementia, which provides opportunities to the researchers to explore application of these drugs for other neurological disorders, which in turn is driving the market growth over the forecast period.

However, abuse of these drugs in various regions illegally, may restrict growth of the scopolamine market during the forecast period. For instance, this drug is more common and easily available in Colombia, where it is used to make victims carry out sexual assaults and robberies. Furthermore, online availability of this drugs at low cost, which are abuse by sexual predators and robbers frequently in the various European regions (in UK, scopolamine can be bought online for only US$ 12.8) might bring stringent regulations against the manufacturing and marketing of this drug in the near future which may affected growth of the scopolamine market.

Scopolamine Market- Regional Analysis:

Scopolamine market is segmented into six major regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing consumption of unhealthy food leading to obesity and other stomach related infections act as one of the major factors driving growth of the scopolamine market in North America region. According to an article published in the Brandon Gaille, in 2017, junk food accounts for 28.8% of the total caloric intake of an average American. Consumption of unhealthy food in large quantity increases the risk of developing irritable bowel syndrome, which is acting as a driving factor for the global scopolamine market growth.

Competative Analysis:

Key players operating in the global scopolamine market include Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Novartis AG, Perrigo Company plc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharma Co. LTD., Alchem International, Phytex Australia, Centroflora-Cms, Alkaloids of Australia, and Fine Chemicals Corporation.

