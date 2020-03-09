Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Demands From Various Application Industries & Regions

Secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) refers to one of the serious, common, and progressive complication associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) that is mainly characterized by high levels of parathyroid hormone, mineral metabolism abnormalities, and parathyroid gland hyperplasia. Failing kidneys are unable to convert Vitamin A to its active form as they do not adequately excrete phosphate resulting into formation of insoluble calcium phosphate by the body thus, leading to secondary hyperparathyroidism. The common signs and symptoms of the disease includes bone and joint pain as well as limb deformities. The disturbances caused in the secondary hyperparathyroidism patients may lead to poor quality of life and short life expectancy. Treatment for SHPT involves surgical operation or consumption of prescribed drugs that helps to maintain the level of parathyroid hormone, calcium, and phosphorous within the accepted targeted areas. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 2012, Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a serious chronic condition that affects a high percentage of patients receiving kidney dialysis. In case of prognosis, if the SHPT is left untreated, the disease progresses to tertiary hyperparathyroidism and is then associated with hypercalcemia. According to the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases, the two prime reasons resulting in chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. Patients suffering from CKD, due to one of the reasons, if remain undetected can progress to irreversible kidney failure.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1570

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market, owing to increasing research and development of novel therapies and potential drugs for secondary hyperparathyroidism as well as high prevalence of chronic kidney disease. According to the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2014, 118,000 people in the U.S. started treatment for ESRD, and 662,000 were living on chronic dialysis. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the second-largest contributor in the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market, in terms of revenue and is expected to gain significant traction in the near future. This is owing to launch of new drugs and therapies, to combat secondary hyperparathyroidism as well as presence of significant population suffering from the disease in this region. For instance, in December 2016, Amgen’s drug etecalcetide (Parsabiv), received marketing approval in Europe by the European Commission for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney diseases. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to regional companies conducting clinical trials for launch of new drugs. For instance, Kyowa Hakko Kirin China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is under Phase 4 clinical trial to determine the safety and efficacy of its new lead compound Cinacalet for treatment of patients suffering with mild to moderate SHPT and expected to be launched in the market by April 2019.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market include AbbVie, Inc., Shire, Inc., OPKO Health, Amgen, Inc., Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., KAI Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals, and Leo Pharma.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1570

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.