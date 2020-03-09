SHORT-TERM MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

Material handling equipment is used in major industries such as manufacturing and construction to transport, handle, and store materials effectively. Short-term rental services provide equipment on rent for short periods of time as per requirement and are generally less than 12 months.

The analysts forecast the global short-term material handling equipment rental market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global short-term material handling equipment rental market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as forklifts and telehandlers, cranes, hoists, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Short-term Material Handling Equipment Rental Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Caterpillar

• Cramo

• Herc Rentals

• Jungheinrich

• KION GROUP

• Loxam

• Sarens

• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

• United Rentals

Market driver

• Augmented non-residential construction activities globally

Market challenge

• Availability of refurbished machines

Market trend

• Adoption of telematics in construction

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Forklifts and telehandlers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Cranes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Hoists – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing focus on AGVs

• Adoption of telematics in construction

• Technological developments

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Caterpillar

• Cramo

• Herc Rentals

• Jungheinrich

• KION GROUP

• Loxam

• Sarens

• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

• United Rentals

Continued…..

