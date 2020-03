Slider Zipper Pouch Market Segmentation Based on Type, Material, Closure Type, and Capacity

Global slider zipper pouch market is estimated to be worth more than US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2026, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7% over the forecast period, 2018-2026. The demand for slider zipper pouch is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its re-closability feature. Furthermore, better shelf presence is expected to be one of the significant contributor in increasing the sales of the product. This in turn, is expected to boost the growth of global slider zipper pouch market.

More than 80% of U.S. adults find a re-sealable package convenient, as its resealability saves cost and helps to eliminate any waste.

Consumption of food products that come in slider zipper pouches has gained broad acceptance among consumers, leading to increasing adoption of slider zipper pouches among manufacturers. This is attributed to transparent AlOx-coated polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film, an environment-friendly packaging material, with microwavable features that are ideally suited for processed food packaging.

In May 2016, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. — a U.S.-based polyester, polypropylene and bio-based films manufacturer — introduced ‘Barrialox’.

In packaging formats such as slider zipper pouches, consumer convenience is kept at the epicentre. Pouches combined with closures such as press to close zip and slider zip. For instance, slider zipper pouches can now be infused with product categories, such as, consumer goods like lawn and garden products, electrical & electronics products. Innovations like these are appealing to the premium and high end brand manufacturers, which is also elevating the brand perception of customers and their willingness to pay more for the add-on value. Owing to lack of selection process, the recyclability of these pouches becomes practically infeasible. A huge amount of resins and raw materials entered into the production process of pouches has thus remained unrecovered. The removal of various layers of lamination from the slider zipper pouches require a special process which incurs additional cost, and may add to the landfill problems.

Segmentation Based on Type, Material, Closure Type, and Capacity

Slider zipper pouch market comprises a variety of pouches such as quad seal pouch, 3-side seal pouch, pinch bottom pouch, stand up pouch, and flat bottom pouch. These are used to package different type of products. Among closure type, press to close zip segment is expected to account for the highest market share in the global slider zipper pouch market during the forecast period owing to ease in opening, reclosing and child resistant zippers. By capacity, the global slider zipper pouch market has been segmented into up to 1.5 Oz, 1.5 Oz to 3 Oz, 3 Oz to 7.5 Oz, 7.5 Oz to 15 Oz, 15 Oz to Oz and above 30 Oz. By material type, plastic is expected to dominate the market with nearly 80% of market share by value. It is further sub-segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and nylon. Among these, Polyethylene (PE) is expected to account for the highest market share in the global slider zipper pouch market.