SMART GRID SENSORS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
Smart grid sensors are compact electrical devices used for detecting and monitoring power system equipment. They track the power line temperatures and weather conditions around the power cables, and are also used to calculate the current carrying capacity of transmission lines.
The analysts forecast the global Smart Grid Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 15.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart grid sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude replacement/ aftermarket/services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Smart Grid Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Aclara Technologies
• Eaton
• General Electric
Other prominent vendors
• Arteche
• Landis+Gyr
• Metrycom Communication
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Powel
• QinetiQ
• Sentient Technologies Holdings
• Silver Spring Networks
Market driver
• Transition to smart grids
Market challenge
• Concerns over cyber security
Market trend
• Aging power grids
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global smart grid sensors market by technology
• Global smart grid sensors market by hardware components
• Global smart grid sensors market by software systems
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global smart grid sensors market by geography
• Smart grid sensors market in Americas
• Smart grid sensors market in APAC
• Smart grid sensors market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Increased demand for power generation and changing energy landscape
• Aging power grids
• Increasing use of IoT devices
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• Aclara Technologies
• Eaton
• General Electric
Continued…..
