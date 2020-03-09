SMD LEDs Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on SMD LEDs Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

An SMD LED Module (surface-mount device light-emitting diode module) is a type of LED module that uses surface-mount technology (SMT) to mount LED chips on printed circuit boards (PCB). It is a self-contained surface-mount LED device designed either to function on its own or to plug into a compatible unit. The global SMD LEDs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SMD LEDs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SMD LEDs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgelux, Inc

EVERLIGHT

ITW Group

Sun Top Electronics

Philips Lighting

Nichia

SAMSUNG

EPISTAR

Cree

Osram

LG Innotek

Toyoda Gosei

Semileds Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

5050 SMD LED Module

3528 SMD LED Module

3020 SMD LED Module

5630 SMD LED Module

Other Segment by Application

Home Illumination

Shop-Windows

Advertising

Automobile Interior Lighting

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 SMD LEDs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SMD LEDs

1.2 SMD LEDs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global SMD LEDs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 5050 SMD LED Module

1.2.3 3528 SMD LED Module

1.2.4 3020 SMD LED Module

1.2.5 5630 SMD LED Module

1.2.6 Other

1.3 SMD LEDs Segment by Application

1.3.1 SMD LEDs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Illumination

1.3.3 Shop-Windows

1.3.4 Advertising

1.3.5 Automobile Interior Lighting

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global SMD LEDs Market by Region

1.3.1 Global SMD LEDs Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global SMD LEDs Market Size

1.4.1 Global SMD LEDs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global SMD LEDs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global SMD LEDs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SMD LEDs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global SMD LEDs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global SMD LEDs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers SMD LEDs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 SMD LEDs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SMD LEDs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 SMD LEDs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global SMD LEDs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global SMD LEDs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global SMD LEDs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America SMD LEDs Production

3.4.1 North America SMD LEDs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe SMD LEDs Production

3.5.1 Europe SMD LEDs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China SMD LEDs Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China SMD LEDs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan SMD LEDs Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan SMD LEDs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global SMD LEDs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global SMD LEDs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America SMD LEDs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe SMD LEDs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China SMD LEDs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan SMD LEDs Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global SMD LEDs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global SMD LEDs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global SMD LEDs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global SMD LEDs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global SMD LEDs Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global SMD LEDs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global SMD LEDs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SMD LEDs Business

7.1 Bridgelux, Inc

7.1.1 Bridgelux, Inc SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bridgelux, Inc SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EVERLIGHT

7.2.1 EVERLIGHT SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 EVERLIGHT SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ITW Group

7.3.1 ITW Group SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ITW Group SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sun Top Electronics

7.4.1 Sun Top Electronics SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sun Top Electronics SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Philips Lighting

7.5.1 Philips Lighting SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Philips Lighting SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nichia

7.6.1 Nichia SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nichia SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SAMSUNG

7.7.1 SAMSUNG SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SAMSUNG SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 EPISTAR

7.8.1 EPISTAR SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 EPISTAR SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cree

7.9.1 Cree SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cree SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Osram

7.10.1 Osram SMD LEDs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SMD LEDs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Osram SMD LEDs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 LG Innotek

7.12 Toyoda Gosei

7.13 Semileds

8 SMD LEDs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 SMD LEDs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SMD LEDs

8.4 SMD LEDs Industrial Chain Analysis

