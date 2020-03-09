Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028

Sodium acid pyrophosphate, often abbreviated as SAPP is an edible phosphoric salt available as a white crystalline powder in the market. In food and beverage industry, sodium acid pyrophosphate is mostly used as a leavening agent in self-rising and baked goods and as a quality improver for meat and fish processing. Besides food and beverage, sodium acid pyrophosphate is also used in leather industry for leather processing and petroleum industry in the drilling of oil wells as dispersants. Hence, the manufacturers are offering sodium acid pyrophosphate in food grade or chemical so that their product can be utilized in all the above mentioned end-use industries and applications. Consumers of sodium acid pyrophosphate such as bakery producers are preferring the use of sodium acid pyrophosphate as it can offer variable rates of reaction and leavening by gas production based on its granulation. They are using sodium acid pyrophosphate alone or in combination with other leavening agents depending on the requirement of product.

The Market For Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Driving Towards Growth For Its Wide Application Range

Demand for bakery products is increasing worldwide. In this scenario, the producers of bakery products are trying to meet consumer demands by increasing their production capacity. For the same, chemical agents such as sodium acid pyrophosphate become very useful by improvising production recipes and helping in getting the desired volume of rise in their products. This calls for a continuous demand of sodium acid pyrophosphate by bakers and hence acts as a driving factor for the growth of sodium acid pyrophosphate market. This growth is aided by the increased use of sodium acid pyrophosphate in sea-food processing. Further, the rising demand for chemical grade sodium acid pyrophosphate is helping the market expand in other end-use industries such as petroleum and leather industry. However, the use of sodium acid pyrophosphate is being questioned in the food and beverage industry players who brand their products as ‘All Natural’ even after using sodium acid pyrophosphate, which is termed as a chemical ingredient. This might restraint the market growth in organic or natural segment, but it still benefits by growth in the conventional food and beverage segment.

Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use industries –

Food and Beverage Bakery Meat and fish processing Dairy processes

Leather

Petroleum

On the basis of packaging-

Low capacity paper bag (25kg or less)

High capacity paper bag (50kg or more)

Others (as required by the customer)

Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the sodium acid pyrophosphate market are Aditya Birla Chemicals, Innophos, Hubei xingfa chemicals group co., LTD, FOSFA, Haifa Chemicals, Mexichem America, Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical, Chengdu Talent Chemical Co.,Ltd, Fooding, Santi Chemical, S. R. CHEMICALS, Shifang Weifeng Chemical Co., Ltd. and various others.

Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Market: Key Developments

The market for sodium acid pyrophosphate is very actively developing with market strategies such as merger or acquisition that are taken by key participants of sodium acid pyrophosphate market. For instance, Aditya Birla Chemicals, an Indian chemical producer acquired Chlor-Alkali & Phosphoric Acid Division (CA&P Division) of Solaris Chemtech Industries in the year 2013 to strengthen its business in the segment of phosphoric acid.

