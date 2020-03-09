Solar Trackers Market Report 2019-2026 By Top Key Players- Arctech, Abengoa, Exosun, Haosolar, Soitec SA and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Solar Trackers Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Solar Trackers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Trackers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Trackers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Soitec SA

Arctech

Array Technologies

Convert Italia

First Solar

NEXTracker

Abengoa

AllEarth Renewables

Edisun Microgrids

Exosun

GameChange Solar

Haosolar

Mahindra Susten

Scorpius Trackers

Solar FlexRack

Sun Action Trackers

SunLink

SunPower

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Segment by Application

Utility

Non-utility

Table of Contents

1 Solar Trackers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Trackers

1.2 Solar Trackers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Axis

1.2.3 Dual Axis

1.3 Solar Trackers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Trackers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Utility

1.3.3 Non-utility

1.3 Global Solar Trackers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Solar Trackers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Solar Trackers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Solar Trackers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solar Trackers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Trackers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Trackers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Trackers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Trackers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Trackers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Trackers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Trackers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solar Trackers Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solar Trackers Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solar Trackers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solar Trackers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solar Trackers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Trackers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solar Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solar Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solar Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solar Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solar Trackers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solar Trackers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solar Trackers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Trackers Business

7.1 Soitec SA

7.1.1 Soitec SA Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Soitec SA Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arctech

7.2.1 Arctech Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arctech Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Array Technologies

7.3.1 Array Technologies Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Array Technologies Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Convert Italia

7.4.1 Convert Italia Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Convert Italia Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 First Solar

7.5.1 First Solar Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 First Solar Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NEXTracker

7.6.1 NEXTracker Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NEXTracker Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Abengoa

7.7.1 Abengoa Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Abengoa Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 AllEarth Renewables

7.8.1 AllEarth Renewables Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 AllEarth Renewables Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Edisun Microgrids

7.9.1 Edisun Microgrids Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Edisun Microgrids Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Exosun

7.10.1 Exosun Solar Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solar Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Exosun Solar Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GameChange Solar

7.12 Haosolar

7.13 Mahindra Susten

7.14 Scorpius Trackers

7.15 Solar FlexRack

7.16 Sun Action Trackers

7.17 SunLink

7.18 SunPower

8 Solar Trackers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Trackers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Trackers

8.4 Solar Trackers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Solar Trackers Distributors List

9.3 Solar Trackers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Solar Trackers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Solar Trackers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Solar Trackers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Solar Trackers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Solar Trackers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Solar Trackers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Solar Trackers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Solar Trackers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Solar Trackers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

