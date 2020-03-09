Stem Cell Assay Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis to 2026

Stem cells are basic form of biological cells, which can differentiate into other types of cells and can produce more of the same type of stem cells. There are two types of stem cells, which include embryonic stem cells, and adult stem cells. These cells are present in areas in the body such as bone marrow, adipose tissue, and blood. Stem cells are also taken from umbilical cord blood. The stem cell population in the body is maintained through two processes, which include obligatory asymmetric replication and stochastic differentiation. Stem cells play an important role in the natural healing process of the body and introduction of stem cells has shown positive results in the treatment of many diseases such as cancer. The significance of stem cell assays lies in the fact that they are used for various processes such as viability or cytotoxicity studying, isolation and purification of stem cells, cell identification, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation for research purposes. In the case of stem cell transplant, initially, the embryonic stem cells are specialized into necessary adult cell type. Then, these cells are used to replace the tissue that is damaged due to any disease or injury. Commercially available stem cell assays include NSC ICC Kit, Stem Cell Pluripotency Array, TaqMan Array Mouse Stem Cell Pluripotency Panel, and TaqMan iPSC Sendai Detection Kit.

Stem Cell Assay Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and potential of stem cell therapy in the management of these diseases is expected to drive growth of the stem cell assay market over the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, cancer was the second most common cause of death in the U.S., which accounted for nearly 1 out of every 4 deaths. Novel therapies such as stem cell transplant and stem cell therapy could potentially improve medical outcomes of chronic diseases. Also, pure stem cells are required to conduct research for various purposes. Stem cell transplant could replace the neurons damaged by spinal cord injury, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease. These factors are expected to drive growth of the stem cell assay market over the forecast period. Moreover, organizations such as California’s Stem Cell Agency is indulged in the development of new stem cell based therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer and rare diseases. For instance, manufacturers such as Sangamo Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics are working on stem cell based therapies for diseases such as β-Thalassemia and cancer respectively. The therapies are ST-400 Autologous HSPC Transplant and FT516: a natural killer cell immunotherapy respectively. Moreover, due to significant increase in the researches and studies based on stem cells, the stem cell assay market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Stem Cell Assay Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global stem cell assay market include Merck & Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Cell Biolabs, PerkinElmer, Miltenyi Biotec, HemoGenix, Bio-Techne Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, and Cellular Dynamics International.

