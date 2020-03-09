Stereotaxic Instruments Market Increasing the Growth Worldwide: Industry Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Limitations, Regions, Forecast 2026

Stereotaxic instruments are used in stereotaxic surgeries or stereotactic surgery. These instruments are attached to the head, to localize precisely an area in the brain by means of co-ordinates related to intracerebral structures. Stereotactic surgery is a three dimensional surgical technique that enables deep lesions within tissues and it uses heat, cold or chemicals, to perform some procedures such as lesion, biopsy, ablation, implantation, and radio surgery on the tissue. This invasive form of surgical intervention offers treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) using lesioning procedures such as Thalamotomy or Pallidotomy or deep brain stimulation.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1950

During deep brain stimulation, an electrode is placed in the thalamus of the brain that aids in motor control or in palladium of sub thalamic nucleus and parts that are affected by PD. This electrode is connected to a small battery, which is operated by a stimulator placed near the collar bone. A wire from the stimulator runs beneath the skin, which connects to electrode in the brain. The stimulator produces electrical impulses that affect the nerve cells around the electrode. This helps to reduce the severity of tremors or symptoms that are associated with the affected area. In Thalamotomy, a needle electrode is placed in the thalamus, to locate and induce high frequency current to affected areas of thalamus. Stereotaxic surgery is also done for research purposes on rats, mice, and others.

Stereotaxic Instruments Market Drivers:-

New product launches of stereotaxic instruments by key players are expected to drive growth of the stereotaxic instruments market. For instance, in 2017, Harvard Apparatus Inc. launched a new line of stereotaxic instruments of high quality. The dual lead screw design of stereotaxic instruments offers accuracy and stability and laser engraved scales helps in easy and precise readings. This instrument offers 360 degree horizontal rotation, 180 degree vertical rotation, and is capable of locking at any angle.

These instruments are available for rats, larger animals, and mice. Its design options involve U frame and an animal rail mounted frame. Such innovations in stereotaxic instruments are expected to support stereotaxic instruments market growth.

According to a study conducted by Research America in 2017, health R&D expenditure increased by 20.6% from 2013-2016. In 2016, health R&D spending was over US$ 171.8 billion in U.S. Such rise in R&D expenditure in the healthcare industry is expected to boost growth of the stereotaxic instruments market.

According to a survey conducted in 2017 by Parkinson’s Foundation, around one million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with PD and around 60,000 new cases are reported in the year 2015. The report further stated that incidences of PD increases with age and men are more prone to the disease than women. Rising prevalence of PD is also expected to drive stereotaxic instruments market growth.

However, lack of trained personnel to use stereotaxic instruments is a major factor restraining growth of the stereotaxic instruments market. According to a study conducted by FDA in 2017, use of stereotaxic instruments has sometimes let to accuracy errors by professionals that cause serious or life-threatening injuries.

Stereotaxic Instruments Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to be dominant in the global stereotaxic instruments market, due to launch of new products by key players in the region. For instance, in 2009, Meyer Instruments Inc. launched Lecia Angle Two, designed to perform surgery at any position or angle and it is also computer assisted that helps in reaching the target size easily with minimal errors. The probe position in Lecia Angle Two has three linear movements i.e. anterior/posterior, medial/lateral, dorsal/ventral axes. It consists of a software, virtual skull flat, which uses lambda and bregma reference points to calculate human skull tilt. Launch of innovative products in the region of North America are expected to boost growth of stereotaxic instruments market.

Europe stereotaxic instruments market is also expected to exhibit high growth due to rising in prevalence of PD in the region. According to a study conducted in 2015 by European Parkinson’s Disease Association, Parkinson is a major cause of death of 100,000 people, annually. The association further stated that the disease mostly affected geriatric population in Germany. According to this study, it is observed that symptoms of PD increase at the age of 80-84 after which the symptoms are declined. Such high increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease is expected to contribute to growth of the global stereotaxic market.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1950

Stereotaxic Instruments Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in global stereotaxic instruments market include Elekta AB, Stoelting Co., Braintree Scientific Inc., David Kopf Instruments, Neuronetics, and Leica Bio systems.

Elekta’s product, Leksell Stereotaxic system is designed for minimally invasive stereotaxic neurosurgery. This product is preferred for very precise intracranial neurosurgery. Its features include exceptional imaging and is easy to use to ensure minimal errors and high platform rigidity.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.