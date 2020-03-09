Surveillance Robots 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.31% and Forecast to 2021

Surveillance robots are used to assist human guards in the defense and civil sectors. While human guards find it challenging to cover large territories and in assessing dangerous areas, surveillance robots, in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs), are increasingly being adopted. Surveillance robots are able to capture images and videos and save them for a minimum of two weeks.

The analysts forecast the global surveillance robots market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surveillance robots market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Surveillance Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

• EOS Innovation

• Endeavor Robotics

• Northrop Grumman

• SMP Robotics

Other prominent vendors

• Aibotix

• AirRobot

• Frontline Robotics

• Gama2Robotics

• GeckoSystems

• Guangzhou Walkera Technology

• HANGZHOU HIKROBOT TECHNOLOGY

• Hoyarobot

• Knightscope

• MoviRobotics

• OC Robotics

• Omnitech Robotics

• Proytecsa

• Robosoft

• Roboteam

• RoboteX

• Robotnik

• Rotundus

• Rtb-group

• taurob

• TECDRON

• Technobots

• Transcend Robotics

• Vecna Technologies

• WM Robots

Market driver

• Miniaturization of sensors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of deployment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of hybrid UMV systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Market overview

• Global surveillance robots market by UAVs

• Global surveillance robots market by UGVs

• Global surveillance robots market by UMVs

PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• Americas – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased emphasis on removing hardware-related drawbacks

• Emergence of hybrid UMV systems

• Surge in operational intelligence and data analytics

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

• EOS Innovation

• Endeavor Robotics

• Northrop Grumman

• SMP Robotics

PART 13: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

..…..Continued

