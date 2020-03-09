Switches Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Switches industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, EU, United States and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 31.33% of the total output value of global switches in 2016. ITT Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global switches market with the market share of 12.79%, in terms of revenue.

The global switches market is expected to reach $4769.10 million by 2022 from $4568.21 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 0.86% from 2017 to 2021. And China market is expected to be the biggest market with output market share of 28.12% in 2022.

The global Switches market is valued at 4570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ITT Industries

NKK Switches

TE Connectivity

ALPS

Omron

APEM

E-Switch

Electroswitch

CTS

Carling Technologies

Honeywell

TOPLY

Channel Electronic

Bulgin

Panasonic

Grayhill

ITW Switches

OTTO

Arcolectric

Bourns

Copal Electronics

Eaton

Schurter

Schneider

Phoenix Contact

ELMA

EAO

NOVA

Lorlin

LEVITON

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tactile

Slide

Rotary

Encoder

Toggle

Push

Detect

Micro

Power

Dip

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Military

Aerospace

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

White Goods

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Switches Market Research Report 2018

1 Switches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Switches

1.2 Switches Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Switches Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Switches Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.3 Global Switches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Switches Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4 Global Switches Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Switches Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Switches (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Switches Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Switches Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

