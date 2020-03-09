Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market: In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Historical Data

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is chronic autoimmune disorder. It is characterized by excess production of the antibodies that attacks body’s own cells and vital organs. Various symptoms associated with the disease includes joint pain, swelling, rashes over face (butterfly rash) and other body area, severe fatigue, hair loss, anemia, and Raynaud’s phenomenon etc. SLE can also affect vital body organs such as heart, kidney, lungs, and behavioral changes. Exact causes of the disease is unknown, however, hereditary and environmental factors could be lead to SLE. There is no direct cure available for SLE, however, symptomatic treatment can be administered to lower or eliminate symptoms associated with disease. Major classes of drugs commonly used are antimalarial agents such as chlorquine and hydrochlorquine; topical steroid cream for rashes; NSAIDS for joint pain; and fever steroidal medication such as glucocorticoids through IV or oral route and immunosuppressive agents to lower immune response from the antibodies.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1540

Regional dynamics:

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global SLE treatment market, over the forecast period. This is owing to relatively higher prevalence of SLE in this region as compared to other regions. According to study published in the Rheumatology Journal, in May 2017, incidence and prevalence of SLE in North America was 23.2 people per 1, 00,000 and 241 per 1, 00,000 people, respectively. High presence of market players in North America is also another factor for growth of the market in this region. Key players such as GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb in systemic lupus erythematosus market have high presence in this region.

Key players operating in the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer Limited, Merck KGaA, Immupharma Plc, Sanofi, Lycera Corporation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., and Sandoz International GmbH.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1540

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.