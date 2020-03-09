Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2020

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease that causes scaling, skin redness and irritation. Psoriasis causes red, scaly patches that are generally found on the elbows, fingernails, scalp, palms, knees, face, feet and inside the mouth. Factors that can trigger psoriasis include infections, heavy alcohol consumption, cold weather, certain medications, smoking, stress and injury to the skin such as bug bite, cut and sever sunburn. The signs and symptoms of psoriasis vary from person to person which includes dry, cracked skin that may bleed, red patches of skin covered with silvery scales, small scaling spots, itching, burning, swollen and stiff joints. Psoriasis may be classified into various types such as plaque psoriasis, scalp psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, guttate psoriasis, nail psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis and inverse psoriasis. Various treatments for psoriasis are oral medication, topical medication and biologics injections. Psoriasis can also be treating by phototherapy treatment which includes ultraviolet light therapy, laser treatment, tanning beds, psoralen +UVA and sunlight treatment. Psoriasis can occur in any part of the body and it is associated with other health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and depression.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for systemic psoriasis therapeutics due to emergence of novel therapies and rise in treatment seeking population in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the systemic psoriasis therapeutics market in next few years due to increase in the awareness of disease in the region.

Technological advancement, rise in number of psoriasis patients, development of novel drugs, increasing disease awareness and improvement in diagnostic methods are some of the key factors driving the growth for global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market. In addition, long-term treatment involving continuous uptake of biologics are expected to drive the market for systemic psoriasis therapeutics. However, adverse side effects associated with psoriatic drugs and economic downturns are some of the key factors restraining the growth for global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer high growth in systemic psoriasis therapeutics market in Asia. In addition, growing demand of novel therapies for psoriasis treatment is expected to develop good opportunity for global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market. However, safety concern associated with systemic psoriasis therapeutics is expected to lead a challenge for systemic psoriasis therapeutics market. Some of the major trends that have been observed for systemic psoriasis therapeutics market are increasing use of combination therapies for treating psoriasis, emergence of non-invasive psoriasis treatment and technological advancement in the field. Some of the major companies operating in the global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market are AbbVie Inc., Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., Biogen Idec, Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.