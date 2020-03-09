Thyristors and Triacs Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Thyristors and Triacs Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/587133

TRIACs are a subset of thyristors and are related to silicon controlled rectifiers (SCRs). TRIACs differ from SCRs in that they allow current flow in both directions, whereas an SCR can only conduct current in a single direction. Most TRIACs can be triggered by applying either a positive or negative voltage to the gate (an SCR requires a positive voltage). Once triggered, SCRs and TRIACs continue to conduct, even if the gate current ceases, until the main current drops below a certain level called the holding current. The global Thyristors & Triacs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thyristors & Triacs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thyristors & Triacs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Vishay

Renesas Electronics

Sanken

Mitsubishi Electric

Semikron

IXYS

ABB

NXP Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SCR

GTO

IGCTs

Other Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer Electronics

Computing & Communications

Others

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-thyristors-and-triacs-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thyristors & Triacs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thyristors & Triacs

1.2 Thyristors & Triacs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SCR

1.2.3 GTO

1.2.4 IGCTs

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Thyristors & Triacs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial & Power

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Computing & Communications

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market Size

1.4.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thyristors & Triacs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thyristors & Triacs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thyristors & Triacs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thyristors & Triacs Production

3.4.1 North America Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Production

3.5.1 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thyristors & Triacs Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thyristors & Triacs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thyristors & Triacs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thyristors & Triacs Business

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ON Semiconductor

7.2.1 ON Semiconductor Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 STMicroelectronics

7.3.1 STMicroelectronics Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vishay

7.4.1 Vishay Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vishay Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Renesas Electronics

7.5.1 Renesas Electronics Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sanken

7.6.1 Sanken Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sanken Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi Electric

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Semikron

7.8.1 Semikron Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Semikron Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IXYS

7.9.1 IXYS Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IXYS Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ABB

7.10.1 ABB Thyristors & Triacs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Thyristors & Triacs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ABB Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NXP

8 Thyristors & Triacs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thyristors & Triacs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thyristors & Triacs

8.4 Thyristors & Triacs Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thyristors & Triacs Distributors List

9.3 Thyristors & Triacs Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thyristors & Triacs Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thyristors & Triacs Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thyristors & Triacs Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/587133

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices

softwaretechnologyservice

Icttechnologynetwork

Agriculturesciencetrends

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch