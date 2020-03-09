Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: Analysis of Prevailing Trends In The Parent Market 2026

In the recent past, increasing number of thyroid cancers were diagnosed at an early stage of the treatment as several new technologies has arrived with drugs. Advanced treatments resulting into long term survival, minimum complications of surgery and improved quality of life in a cost-effective way. The main types of thyroid cancer includes differentiated, medullary, and anaplastic thyroid cancer. Among these, anaplastic thyroid cancer is characterized with an aggressive undifferentiated tumor. Apart from these, the other types of thyroid cancer includes thyroid lymphomas, thyroid sarcomas, parathyroid cancer or other rare thyroid tumors.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, thyroid cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in thyroid cancer drugs market. This is owing to growing prevalence of thyroid cancer in this region. According to National Cancer Institute (NCI) 2018 data findings, in 2015, there were an estimated 765,547 people living with thyroid cancer in the U.S. Moreover, according to the same source, an estimated 53,990 new cases of thyroid cancer are expected to be registered in 2018, representing 3.1% of all new cancer cases, in 2018.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in thyroid cancer drugs market include Biovista, Vascular Biogenics, Azaya Therapeutics, Bionomics, Bayer, Eisai, Bio-Path Holdings, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and AstraZeneca plc.

