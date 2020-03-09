Unfractionated Heparin Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2026

Unfractionated heparin (UFH) is a natural agent widely used to prevent clot formation in vessels. Unfractionated heparin is a fast-acting blood thinner, which works with antithrombin, a natural protein in the body, to block clot formation. UFH is administered to patient intravenously into an arm vein or as a subcutaneous injection under the skin. UFH can also be administrated orally. However, oral absorption of unfractionated heparin is poor, owing to their size and anionic structure. UFH is not absorbed properly from the gastrointestinal tract when taken orally.

Unfractionated heparin is majorly used in deep venous thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and venous thromboembolism (VTE) in patients with increased postoperative complications. Unfractionated heparin is the preferred treatment for patients at high risk of bleeding complications, owing to its short activity and reversibility and its reversible anticoagulant effect. Additionally, UTH offers various advantages over other types of heparin, owing to its ability to rapidly enter into the blood stream and less reliant to kidney for extraction. UTH is a preferred anticoagulant option for pregnant women, as it does not cross the placenta, and thus is considered as safe for the fetus.

Unfractionated Heparin Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the unfractionated heparin market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America holds a leading position in the global unfractionated heparin market, owing to increasing prevalence of deep venous thromboembolism and Pulmonary Embolism in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), February 2018 data findings, around 60,000 to 100,000 people are estimated to die due to DVT/PE, in the U.S. Moreover, 10% to 30% of people die within one month from diagnosis. Additionally, according to the same source, around 5% to 8% of the U.S. population has one of several genetic risk factors, such as inherited thrombophilias, which increases the risk for thrombosis.

Unfractionated Heparin Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the unfractionated heparin market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Siemens Ag, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LEO Pharma A/S.

