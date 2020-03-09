Uterine Cancer Drugs Market Report: Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends, Top Companies And Forecast 2026

Uterine cancer is one of the most common gynecologic malignancy among female cancer patients. This uterine cancer is of two types: endometrial cancer and uterine sarcoma. Endometrial cancer is caused due to uncontrolled growth of inner linings of uterus. Endometrial cancer is often curable, however, uterine sarcoma is rare cancer, which develops in the muscle and supporting tissues of the uterus (womb). According to National Cancer Institute, Megestrol Acetate is only drug approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of endometrial cancer till March 2016. Diagnosis of both types of uterine cancer is done through endometrial biopsy, colposcopy or Pap smear screening test.

Uterine Cancer Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, uterine cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 data findings, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent type of cancer in women, which accounted for an estimated 530,000 new cases in 2012, representing 7.9% of all female cancers. Furthermore, according to WHO: 2018, around 90% the 270,000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2015 are occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, the prevalence of endometrial cancer is higher in developed economics such as the in North America and the Europe, owing to changing lifestyles of women in these countries. The prevalence of uterine cancer is more common in women aged 50 years and above.

Thus, uterine cancer drugs market is expected to exhibit significant growth in North America and Europe region, followed by Asia Pacific region. North America holds dominant position in uterine cancer drugs market, owing to the increasing incidence rate of endometrial cancer cases in these region. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer: 2014 data findings, published by World Cancer Research Fund International, in January 2015, around 53% of the endometrial cancer cases were reported in developed economies, which includes U.S., Luxemburg, Norway, Poland, and among others. Moreover, according to the same source incidence of endometrial cancer was fond to be highest in Northern America and Europe and the lowest incidence in Africa and Asia. Furthermore, according to the data published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute in April 2018, North America, Eastern, and Northern Europe witnessed highest rate of endometrial cancer incidence and lowest rate were reported in middle-income countries including South Africa and India.

Uterine Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the uterine cancer drugs market include Merck & Company, Inc., Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, United Biotech Pvt Ltd, Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. and among others.

