VACATION RENTAL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

A vacation rental is an alternative lodging option, which involves the short-term rental of myriad properties, such as apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, cottages, or chalets to travelers and tourists. These dwelling units are offered on a nightly, weekly, or a monthly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it out weekly. They are also commonly referred to as holiday lettings, tourist rentals, bed and breakfast, homestays, and gites, among others. An essential attribute attached to a vacation rental is that it provides an authentic travel experience as they are commonly located within the community and provide the opportunity to take in the local flair and culture. The patterns and trends in the market have changed over time, and vacation rentals are increasingly becoming a part of the global temporary accommodation market.

The analysts forecast the global vacation rental market to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vacation rental market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from vacation rentals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• Latin America

• North America

The report, Global Vacation Rental Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airbnb

• HomeAway

• TripAdvisor

• Wimdu

• Wyndham Worldwide

• World Travel Holdings

Other prominent vendors

• At Home Abroad

• OnlineVacationRentals.com

• priceline.com

• Rentalo

• Roomorama

• Villas International

Market driver

• Increased investment in vacation rental homes

Market challenge

• Low conversion rate of lead to transaction

Market trend

• Proliferation of vacation rental business services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global hotels and resorts market

• Global vacation rental market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by management

• Global vacation rental market by management

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global vacation rental market by geography

• Vacation rental market in Europe

• Vacation rental market in North America

• Vacation rental market in APAC

• Vacation rental market in Latin America

• Vacation rental market in MEA

PART 08: Market drivers

• Rise of sharing economy

• Expansion of online distribution

• Increased investment in vacation rental homes

• Substantial saving opportunities

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Lack of proper regulations

• Low conversion rate of lead to transaction

• Inconsistency in quality

• Increase in short-term rentals affecting the long-term rentals

• Fraudulent vacation rental homes

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increased professionalism

• Proliferation of vacation rental business services

• New entrants from related industries

• Improved booking process

• Technological advancements

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Market vendor analysis

• Airbnb

• HomeAway

• TripAdvisor

• Wimdu

• 9flats

• Wyndham Worldwide

• World Travel Holdings

Continued…..

