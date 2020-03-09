Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market- Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application and Trends Forecast

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) is a signal protein that helps in the formation of new blood vessels through a process known as angiogenesis. Vascular endothelial growth factor is a part of several pathological processes and researches are often carried out for the development of novel therapies using these factors for diseases such as cancer. Normal functions of vascular endothelial growth factor includes embryonic development, formation of new blood vessels, and as a bypass for a blocked vessel. However, overexpression of VEGF often culminates into fatal disease such as cancerous cells. As solid tumors require additional blood supply in order to keep functioning, the overexpression of VEGF serves that purpose through angiogenesis. VEGF family has five members such as VEGF-A, VEGF-B, VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and Placenta Growth Factor (PGF). Out of these growth factors, VEGF-A is responsible for angiogenesis and processes associated with endothelial cells. VEGF-A binds to VEGF receptors on the endothelial cells, which triggers a tyrosine kinase pathway leading to angiogenesis. VEGF-A has been found to be associated with poor prognosis in various cancers, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. Therapeutic agents are developed to inhibit the transduction pathways of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Drugs such as monoclonal antibodies against VEGF and tyrosine kinase inhibitors inhibit the angiogenesis process and disease progression.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1614

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market Insights

On the basis of region, North America and Europe are expected to show significant growth in the vascular endothelial growth factor antibodies market over the forecast period. North America has the presence of leading manufacturers who are indulged in research and development of these therapies. Manufacturers such as Novartis (Europe) and Genentech have these therapies in pipeline and are expected to enter into the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to show modest growth, owing to high costs of these therapies and fairly low availability overall the region. Sophisticated insurance facilities such as Medicaid and Medicare are not present in the developing economies due to which patients cannot afford costly medical treatment in these regions. However, insurance facilities are expected to drive growth of the market in North America.

Key players operating in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibodies market include Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Exelixis, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer Pharma AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Ceres Oncology Pty Ltd, and ThromboGenics, Inc.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1614

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.