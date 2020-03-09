Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2018 to 2026

Veterinarians use a range of tools to perform dressing of the wounds, check-up of vets, collect bodily fluids, and perform various surgeries on the animals. Tools such as surgical clamps, microscopes, saws, pin drivers, suction machines, and catheters are frequently used in surgeries, however, vets also use equipment that are designed specifically for animals. These specialized equipment include electric and manual razors that are used to remove hair from furry animals to perform surgical procedures on them. Other specialized tools include snook hooks, curved hooks, hemostats, and tourniquets. The veterinarians use equipment that are similar to the ones used by physicians adapted to the needs of their animal patients. Modern veterinary equipment includes tools ranging from simple surgical instruments and disposables such as needles and blades to high technology equipment with imaging capabilities. Specialized veterinarians provides specialized services such as assistance for reproduction through insemination, which can be achieved through the ultrasound procedures, insemination equipment, and blood and fertility tests. The advanced equipment used by the veterinarians include cold laser treatment machines, photo-biotherapy machines, surgical lasers, and others.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1734

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global veterinary equipment and disposables market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global veterinary equipment and disposables market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This attributes to high incidence of chronic animal diseases such as cancer as well as rising investments in animal healthcare. For instance, according to the Animal Cancer Foundation, 2015, around 65 million dogs and 32 million cats live in the U.S. and around 6 million new cancer cases in dogs and cats are reported every year. The data also suggests that one-third of all tumors in dogs are skin tumors, while around 20% are mast cell tumors. Moreover, in 2017, the Blue Buffalo Foundation granted US$ 1 Mn to the Animal Cancer Foundation for the Canine Cancer Genome Project to map the tumor genomes and develop effective therapies.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the market, owing to rising incidence of infectious animal and livestock diseases that are leading to rising demand for treatment options. According to the Global Animal Disease Intelligence Report 2015, 157 outbreaks of serotype O were reported in different cities of Republic of Korea, primarily in pig farms cattle and goats. Moreover, the players in the Asia Pacific region are targeting international markets to create a significant position in the global market. For instance, in February 2017, Samsung Electronics in collaboration with Henry Schein, Inc. introduced PT10V, point-of-care (PoC) blood analyzer for animal blood tests at the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global veterinary equipment and disposables market include Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, 3M Company, Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc., Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Mila International, Inc., Hallowell Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation, and others.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1734

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.