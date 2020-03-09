Vinyl Tile Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.

Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.

According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.

The global Vinyl Tile market is valued at 7390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Continued…..