WATER SOLUBLE POLYMERS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Synthetic Water-Soluble Polymers are organic substances that dissolve, disperse, or swell in water and thus modify the physical properties of aqueous systems undergoing gellation, thickening, or emulsification/stabilization.
In 2013, the overall market was driven by the synthetic water soluble polymers, having more than 50% market share in terms of consumption and value
The global Water Soluble Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Water Soluble Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Soluble Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SNF
BASF
Kuraray
Ashland
Kemira
Arkema
DUPont
Dow
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water Soluble Polymers
Polyacrylamide
Guar Gum
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Casein
Gelatin
Polyacrylic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Detergent and Household Products
Petroleum
Paper Making
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Water Soluble Polymers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Soluble Polymers
1.2 Water Soluble Polymers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Soluble Polymers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Water Soluble Polymers
1.2.3 Polyacrylamide
1.2.4 Guar Gum
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol
1.2.6 Casein
1.2.7 Gelatin
1.2.8 Polyacrylic Acid
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Water Soluble Polymers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Water Soluble Polymers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Detergent and Household Products
1.3.4 Petroleum
1.3.5 Paper Making
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Water Soluble Polymers Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size
1.4.1 Global Water Soluble Polymers Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Water Soluble Polymers Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Soluble Polymers Business
7.1 SNF
7.1.1 SNF Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 SNF Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 BASF Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 BASF Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Kuraray
7.3.1 Kuraray Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Kuraray Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Ashland
7.4.1 Ashland Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Ashland Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Kemira
7.5.1 Kemira Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Kemira Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Arkema
7.6.1 Arkema Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Arkema Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 DUPont
7.7.1 DUPont Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 DUPont Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Dow
7.8.1 Dow Water Soluble Polymers Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Dow Water Soluble Polymers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
