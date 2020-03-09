Why the Infectious Disease Diagnostics is a Growing Payer Opportunity?

Infectious diseases are caused by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites and are capable of transmission from one species to another species. Diagnosis of these diseases involves identifying the pathogen and its type and the degree up to which the infection has spread. Infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and Influenza are highly prevalent and can be efficiently diagnosed with the help of diagnostic tests available for the respective diseases.

Technologies utilized by these diagnostic tests are classified into biochemical techniques, molecular techniques, immunodiagnostics, and conventional culturing, and staining techniques. Biochemical techniques include ELISA, agglutination, and others, while molecular techniques include Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Next-Generation Sequencing techniques. These tests are capable of diagnosing the infectious diseases accurately with high throughput capacity.

Advances in molecular testing techniques have resulted in fast diagnosis of infectious diseases in real-time due to which patients can receive treatment early. Commercially available diagnostic tests include BD Max Smart Cycler, GeneXpert, BD Phoenix CPO detect test, Xpert Xpress Strep A, and BioPlex 2200 Syphilis Total & RPR Assay.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1971

Market Dynamics

Technological advancements to facilitate speedy diagnosis and extensive product portfolios of infectious disease diagnostics offered by manufacturer’s supports the growth of infectious disease diagnostics market. Manufacturers are indulged in providing novel diagnostic solutions for identifying infectious diseases.

For instance, Becton Dickinson and Company launched first automated phenotypic test, BD Phoenix CPO detect test, to detect and classify carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPO) in 2017. Development of innovative point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, wide applications in remote locations, constant disease outbreaks, and government funding for product development and research is expected to fuel growth of the market.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Trinity Biotech Plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and Acon Laboratories, Ltd.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1971

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.