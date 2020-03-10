2019-2024 American Football Helmet Market – What Factors will drive the Industry in Upcoming Years?

The “American Football Helmet Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

Scope of the Report:

There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.

Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for American Football Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the American Football Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

SG Helmets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adult American Football Helmets

Youth American Football Helmets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Profession Player

Amateur Player

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe American Football Helmet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of American Football Helmet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of American Football Helmet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the American Football Helmet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the American Football Helmet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, American Football Helmet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe American Football Helmet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global American Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global American Football Helmet Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America American Football Helmet by Country

Chapter Six: Europe American Football Helmet by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific American Football Helmet by Country

Chapter Eight: South America American Football Helmet by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global American Football Helmet Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global American Football Helmet Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: American Football Helmet Market Forecast (2019-2024)

