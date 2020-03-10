2019-2024 Cycling Helmet Market: An Outlook to the Future Global Opportunities

Extensive analysis of the “Global Cycling Helmet Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head.

Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2017 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.

The worldwide market for Cycling Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cycling Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

