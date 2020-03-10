2019-2024: Disposable Underwear Market to have a Promising Future Ahead!

The Report “Disposable Underwear Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Disposable underwear is a type of incontinence product that are used by individuals who suffer from urinary or fecal incontinence that results in urine or fecal leakage as a result of daily activities or during sleep. Both urinary and fecal incontinence are not diseases in their own right, rather, they are symptoms of a larger medical problems that require medical attention.

During this treatment period, disposable underwear is often used to protect the wearer’s clothing/bedding, as well as preventing infections and skin ailments by preventing this material from spreading to sensitive areas. Disposable underwear is typically made with absorbent, waterproof materials that can contain leaks during daily activities or overnight use.

Scope of the Report:

As more cheap product entered into this market, the global average price of disposable underwear is in the decreasing trend, from 270 USD/K Unit in 2013 to 247 USD/K Unit in 2017. The prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years, as the higher growth rate in developing regions like China.

The classification of disposable underwear includes brief and underwear. The proportion of Brief in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

E-commerce is expected to enjoy a faster growth rate though it just occupied market share about 11%. E-commerce is a popular market channels and the development trend of marketing.

USA region is the largest consumption of disposable underwear, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of disposable underwear, enjoying market share nearly 22% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Disposable Underwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 6690 million US$ in 2024, from 5400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Disposable Underwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kimberly Clark

Essity

First Quality

Domtar

Hengan Group

Medline

P&G

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Unicharm

Hakujuji

Principle Business Enterprises

McKesson

Fuburg

COCO Healthcare

Chiaus

Daio Paper

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Brief

Underwear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets & Malls

E-commerce

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Disposable Underwear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disposable Underwear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disposable Underwear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Disposable Underwear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Disposable Underwear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Disposable Underwear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Disposable Underwear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

