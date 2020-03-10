Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2018-2026: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are active constituents used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations and have a pharmacological and therapeutic effects on the body. API constitutes the main ingredient, which helps cure the disease or disorder. APIs provide health benefits and are used in disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. APIs cannot be used in the raw form because it is the crude form of drug, which will not meet the appropriate pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics parameters. APIs are thus combined with the suitable excipients which are pharmacologically and therapeutically inactive but enhance its stability and activities.

Any drug is composed of two components, the first one is the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is the central ingredient of the drug and the second is an excipient. Certain drugs such as combination therapies, have numerous active ingredients, which treat different symptoms or act in different ways. Manufacturers use different standards to determine the strength of an API. However, the standard differs from one brand to another, as per the company choice. The largest active pharmaceutical ingredients production companies are located in Asia, and India and china have the highest growth for API production.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the active pharmaceutical ingredients market over the forecast period

According to World Health Organization (WHO), mortality and global health estimates of 2015, Ischaemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive lung disease, and lower respiratory infections have been the cause for maximum number of deaths during the past decade. Diabetes caused 1.6 million (2.8%) deaths in 2015, from 1.0 million (1.8%) deaths in 2000. Deaths due to dementias doubled between 2000 and 2015, making it the 7th leading cause of global deaths in 2015. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for drugs, in turn fueling the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the near future.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Non-Communicable Disease fact sheet 2017, equivalent to 70% of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from a NCD between the age range of 30 and 69 years, over 80% of these premature deaths occur in low- and average-income countries. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, with 17.7 million deaths annually, followed by cancers (8.8 million), respiratory diseases (3.9million), and diabetes (1.6 million) contributing over 80% of all premature NCD deaths. The increase in non-communicable disease is also expected to increase the demand for drug, lending growth for the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the future. With busier lifestyles, unhealthy diet patterns, including the consumption of junk food and tobacco, and alcohol, are factors making the future generation more prone to contracting diseases due to a weak immune system.

Cumulative prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Africa is expected to fuel the active pharmaceutical ingredients market over the forecast period

Regional market for active pharmaceutical ingredients by Coherent Market Insights, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Africa is expected to hold a dominant position in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the future due to the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the region. According to WHO, 2015, NCD deaths are projected to increase by 15% globally, between 2010 and 2020. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest emerging region in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market owing to the increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity observed among the populace, which are expected to cause chronic diseases. Government plans bulk drugs parks, import curbs to boost manufacturing in India

