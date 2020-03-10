Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market 2026 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook And Forecast to 2026

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) are innovative therapies that comprises cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineered products. Cell therapy products include cellular immunotherapies and autologous and allogeneic cells for certain therapeutic indications including adult and embryonic stem cells. Whereas, Human gene therapy refers to products that introduce genetic material into individuals DNA to replace faulty or missing genetic material, thus treating a disease or abnormal medical condition. These are a novel class of medicines that offer potential treatment opportunities for diseases that have currently limited or no therapeutic options such as hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, metabolic disorders, muscular dystrophies, skin burns, Alzheimer, and cancer. Although majority of ATMPs are in an early stage of development, consolidated trial stage and the chances to cure chronic conditions signify that ATMPs may achieve the market sooner than standard treatments. Furthermore, advanced therapy medicinal products are regulated and authorized for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. and by European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the Europe.

Rising incidences of Alzheimer’s is expected to foster the growth of advanced therapy medicinal products market

The factors that are contributing the growth of advanced therapy medicinal products market are rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. According to Alzheimer’s disease International in 2017, around 50 million people were estimated to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease across the globe. Furthermore, rising demand for gene therapies used in the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative diseases, and several cancers accompanied by technological advancements in genetic engineering tool such as RNAi are the factors that are expected to boost the growth of advanced therapy medicinal products market. However, the factors that are hindering the growth of advanced medicinal therapy products market are inadequate transparency, lack of funds, and regulatory guidance for biopharmaceutical companies to manufacture these therapies and products.

Strategic acquisitions by Pfizer to develop gene therapies for the treatment of neuromuscular conditions to enhance the competitive environment

The key players operating the advanced therapy medicinal products market include Uniqure, Pfizer, Bluebird Bio Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare, Shire Biotechnology, and Kite Pharma. The key players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisition and development of innovative products. For instance, Pfizer acquired Bamboo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for the treatment of patients with diseases related to neuromuscular conditions and the diseases affecting central nervous system. The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Pfizer’s expertise in gene therapy by providing clinical and pre-clinical assets to balance the rare disease portfolio of company with advanced recombinant Adeno Associated Virus vector design and production technology, which is fully functional phase I/II gene therapy with manufacturing facilities.

