Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2027

Agile application life-cycle management is gradually becoming a key to innovation, and becoming a norm to drive dynamic, modern software delivery solution. This transition is happening as large vendors are offering options for smarter products and internet of things. Agile application life-cycle management is essentially beneficial for organizations that need to provide speedy delivery of solutions and need to provide continuous release of builds during the entire life-cycle of any product or software solution.

One added benefit of agile application life-cycle management is that it is built on an open framework/architecture, hence it has the flexibility of adding more functions during the entire development lifecycle. In addition to this, agile application life-cycle management is receptive to change and can create correlations between organizations, people and development strategies.

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of agile application life-cycle management is the increasing levels of globalizations of industries, which makes it essential for every organization to have a strong life cycle management solution in place. Also, due to rising demands of customer and continuous up gradation of technologies, clients usually demand for customization of product/ solution in between development lifecycle. Hence, adoption of agile application life-cycle management by companies is on the rise as the companies making use of this technology are able to offer interim builds to their client and also update the features as and when required.

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Software

On-premises

Cloud based

Services

Segmentation on the basis of services:

Consulting

Professional

Operations

Maintenance

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Recent Contracts/Deals and Acquisitions

Few of the companies in Agile Application Life-Cycle Management market are: Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Electric Cloud, Inc., IBM Corporation, Changepoint Corporation, Atlassian Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and VersionOne, Inc. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio.

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Regional Overview

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management market is currently dominated by North America region owing to technological advancements and level of automation in the region; especially by US and Canada. Europe agile application life-cycle management market follows next as various industry verticals such as transportation and automation industry are realizing the importance of this technology over conventional product lifecycle management. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the agile application life-cycle management market owing to increase in demand of agile process over conventional life-cycle management.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Segments

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

