The Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most prevalent neurodegenerative disease, which is associated proportionately with increased life expectancy worldwide. Patient suffers and encounters various behavioral change with dementia, as a primary symptoms, which gets worse as disease progress. It majorly affects people of age group 65 and above. Currently, there is no therapeutic cure available for Alzheimer’s disease, however, available drugs can lower symptoms or severity of the disease. Although many companies have invested in the development of new drug for Alzheimer’s disease, a very few molecules have shown a steady improvement in condition of patient and many of those investigational candidates failed to provide significant improvement in patients condition during phase three clinical trials.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1373

Market Dynamics

Major factor fueling growth of the Alzheimer’s drugs market is large number of drugs in pipeline, which are expected to enter into market by 2022. According to the study published by Translational Research and Clinical Intervention in September 2017, there are 105 new drugs in pipeline, out of which 25 are in phase one, 52 in phase two and 28 are in phase three. These new products has novel approach such as immunotherapy to target amyloid beta, beta-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 inhibitors, tau aggregation inhibitor, serotonin 5-HT6 receptor antagonist. Along with this there is an increase amount of collaboration amongst companies for developing drugs in joint effort, for instance in November 2017, Novartis and Amgen, along with the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, announced a collaboration to assess potential of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 to prevent or delay symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. In 2016, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly and Company entered into worldwide agreement to co-develop MEDI1814, an antibody selective for amyloid-beta 42 (Aβ42), which is currently in Phase I trials, as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. These collaborations are expected to accelerate the development process and bring efficiency in entire arena of operations. However, failing of investigational candidate in late stage is expected to be a huge setback in the current Alzheimer’s drugs market, for instance in February 2017, an external data monitoring committee warned that Merck & Co. terminated study of Alzheimer’s candidate verubecestat due to potential failure in a Phase II/III study.

Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease to drive growth of the Alzheimer’s drugs market worldwide

Increasing prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide is expected to drive the growth of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market. According to World Alzheimer Report in 2016, an estimated 46.5 million people were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and the number is projected to reach 50 million by 2017, every three second there is new patient of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide.

Increasing age and aging global population are major risk factors for Alzheimer’s, which increase the disease incidence and provide growth opportunity for Alzheimer’s treatment market. For instance, according to World Population Prospects (WPP) published by United Nations in 2017, an estimated 962 million people are of age 60 or above, which accounted for 13 per cent of the global population. The number is projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, growing with annual rate of 3 percent.

Key Players – Alzheimer’s Drugs Market

Key players operating in Alzheimer’s drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lundbeck A/S and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Other prominent players whose products are under clinical trials are Eli Lilly and Company, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTV Therapeutics, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, and AC Immune.