Amaranth Market Surpass US$ 11.4 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Amaranth Market (By Product: Amaranth seed, Amaranth oil, Amaranth leaf, Amaranth flour; By Application: Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Amaranth Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Amaranth Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Amaranth Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Amaranth Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Amaranth Bio Company, roderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Saar, Irel Nans Products Pvt Ltd., Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O, AMR Amaranth A.S., Spol S.R.O, Amaranth Nord, FlavexNaturextracteGmbh, Dk Mass S.R.O, RusOlivaPvt. Ltd, and Nu-World Foods are the important players contributing in the global amaranth market.

The Major Market Segments of Global Amaranth Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Amaranth seed

Amaranth oil

Amaranth leaf

Amaranth flour

Market By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Amaranth

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Amaranth Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Amaranth Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Amaranth seed

1.2.2.4. Amaranth oil

1.2.2.5. Amaranth leaf

1.2.2.6. Amaranth flour

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Amaranth Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Amaranth Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Food & Beverages

1.2.3.4. Personal care

1.2.3.5. Pharmaceuticals

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Amaranth Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Amaranth Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Amaranth Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Amaranth Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Amaranth Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. AMARANTH MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Amaranth Revenue By Product

4.2. Amaranth seed

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Amaranth oil

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Amaranth leaf

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Amaranth flour

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AMARANTH MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Amaranth Revenue By Application

5.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Personal care

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Amaranth Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA AMARANTH MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Amaranth Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Amaranth Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Amaranth Bio Company

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Roderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Saar

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Irel Nans Products Pvt Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. AMR Amaranth A.S.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Spol S.R.O

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Amaranth Nord

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. FlavexNaturextracteGmbh

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Dk Mass S.R.O

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. RusOlivaPvt. Ltd

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Nu-World Foods

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. Others

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

