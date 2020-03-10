Analysis of Business Intelligence in Healthcare Industry : Global Market Development and Overview 2019-2025

In the healthcare industry, having access to the right information at the right moment is critical. Without business intelligence tools capitalizing upon the stockpiles of operational and patient data, healthcare organizations are not using all of the information at hand to make informed decisions.

And it is more than just business efficiency that hangs in the balance. Patient care and outcomes are directly impacted by these decisions. There is an unprecedented amount of data available to medical professionals today, and nearly limitless opportunities to leverage that data. With todays affordable software, it has never been so important or so easy for healthcare to invest in business intelligence.

The implementation of data analytics by healthcare sector aids in maximizing their efficiency, increasing revenue, and saving costs. Data analytics reduces the manual work in understanding patient requirements and in health data tracking process. Technavios market study identifies the growing adoption of data analytics to be one of the primary growth factors for the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector. The implementation of business analytics on cloud for tracking social media and statistics, aids the hospitals and healthcare departments in analyzing and modifying their administration. Also, activities such as direct marketing and CRM are fulfilled using data and customer analytics.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the healthcare business intelligence market owing to the market dominance by the US. The presence of several large vendors operating in this region drives the growth of the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Business Intelligence in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional

Cloud

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical

Financial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Intelligence in Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

