Anesthesia Gas Evaporators Market 2018-2026| Effective Supply Chain Management To Boost Demand

Anesthetic gas evaporators are devices that are attached to anesthetic machines which helps in delivering a given concentration of volatile anesthetic agent to the patient. Anesthesia gas evaporators changes a liquid anesthetic agent into its vapor and further adds a controlled concentrations of vapor to the fresh gas flow. The concentration of vapor is regularly monitored and adjusted accordingly by altering fresh gas flow through the vaporizer. The vaporization in anesthesia gas evaporators takes into account the following factors: heat of vaporization, latent heat of vaporization, specific heat of the liquid, and thermal conductivity.

In order to provide given concentrations of the agent, the anesthetic gas evaporator has to be diluted with fresh gas in either of the two ways which are as follows:

By splitting the fresh gas flow so that some portion of agent passes through the vaporizing chamber and the rest bypasses it which are mainly done by variable bypass gas evaporators

By directly injecting the vapor to the fresh gas flow without any split which are done by measured flow gas evaporators

Type III anesthesia gas evaporators propelling growth of the overall market

Rise in usage of anesthesia machines to support burgeoning growth in number of surgeries, will result in an increase in demand for anesthesia gas evaporators as it is an interface linked to the machines directly. Besides, the adoption of anesthesia gas evaporators in the market has been fueled by the rise in geriatric population, increasing surgical procedures and increase in accidental and trauma cases. As per WHO, around 234.2 million surgeries are performed every year worldwide. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce (2012), global population has reached 7 billion, out of which 562 million were aged 65 and above. Also according to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population increased by 55 million in 2015, accounting for 8.5% of the total population compared to 2014.

Geographically, the anesthesia gas evaporator market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America hold the major share due to higher per capita income and technological advancement. Also, rise in health concerns among the people formed a major factor for rise in surgical and minimally invasive procedures in the U.S. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. in 2015 which showed a 2% increase over 2014.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the anesthesia gas evaporators market are

NorVap, Siriusmed, Beijing Vanbonmed, Penlon, Spacelabs Healthcare, Highland Medical Equipment, Eternity, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, OES Medical, A.M. Bickford, Midmark, Leading Edge, Patterson Scientific, Siare, Drager Medical AG & Co. KG.

Drager Medical holds patents for its products in all technological class, Type I, Type II and Type III. The company holds various claims pertaining to device usage, lifespan (for anesthesia gas evaporators its 10 -15 years), process, applications and working of the devices. Longer patent terms for the present products are expected to fuel the market for the innovators that in turn is to keep the market more consolidated in the future.

