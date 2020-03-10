Anti-β-Alzheimer Therapies Market by Type, Stage, End-User Outlook

Alzheimer disease (AD) is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, language and behavior. Increasing age and high number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s with age 65 and older are the major risk factors for progression of this disorder. It starts with mild symptoms and ends with severe brain damage in which individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. According to Alzheimer Association, 2017, more than 5.5 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia. An estimated 5.3 million are age 65 and older and approximately 200,000 individuals are under age 65 and have onset of Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s cognitive and behavioral symptoms can be treated using non-drug treatment and symptomatic based medications. However, specific treatment for Alzheimer disease is not available in the market, which creates an opportunity for development of Anti- β- Alzheimer therapies.

A breakthrough therapy is expected to provide immense growth for the Anti-β-Alzheimer therapies market

In July 2015, Biogen Pharmaceuticals announced results from a prespecified interim analysis of PRIME, which was the Phase 1b placebo-controlled study of aducanumab in patients with prodromal or mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Phase I clinical trials were conducted on 166, patients, which showed significant progress by lowering of Amyloid beta levels in the brain and slowdown in cognitive function as compared to the control group who received placebo. Phase III efficacy trial showed significant cognitive results in FDA based specific memory tests. On the other hand, in 2016, Eli Lilly and Company announced the development of Alzheimer drug solanezumab, which was in phase III clinical trial due to its slow progression of the Alzheimer disease and high cost.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer disease is expected to favor the growth of Anti-β-Alzheimer therapies market

Increasing aging population along with its associated complications, such as dementia is the major driving factor for the growth of Anti-β-Alzheimer therapies market. For instance, according to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2013, five million Americans were suffering from AD and the number is expected to rise up to 14 million by 2050. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, approximately 47 million people have dementia and nearly 10 million new cases are reported annually.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in 2013, dementia was the second leading cause of death in Australia. According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) estimates, the number of people with dementia is expected to reach around 400,000 by 2020, and around 900,000 by 2050. The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) is working in collaboration with the Australian Research Council (ARC) to priorities and fund new dementia research projects and translate research to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for dementia patients. Increasing prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer disease and its complication worldwide and rise in demand for therapy is expected to favor the growth of Anti-β-Alzheimer therapies market in near future.

Biogen Pharmaceuticals is a key player dominating the global Anti-β-Alzheimer therapies market.

