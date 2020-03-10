Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Share, Size, Key Players, Regional Specification and Global Forecast

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market By Product Type (Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices, Chin Straps, EPAP Therapy Devices, CPAP Devices), By Type (UPPP, LAUP, Radiofrequency Ablation, Pillar Procedure, Palatal Stiffening Procedures, Injection Snoreplasty, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Direct Sales), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Major Players: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Some of the Major Players Operating in this Market Are:-

SLEEPING WELL,

Apnea Sciences Corporation,

The Pure Sleep Company,

Somnomed Ltd, among others.

GROWING AWARENESS REGARDING ILL EFFECTS OF SNORING AND RELATED ADVANTAGES

Snoring is a common and general condition, which is commonly witnessed in men and obese population. Habitual snorers can be at risk for serious health problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea, and other health issues such as interruptions of breathing, regular awakening from sleep, and exertion on the heart. Population has become more aware about the effects of snoring and is taking steps in the improvement of the snoring problem. The American Sleep Association launched the first annual Stop Snoring Day on March 24, for giving education regarding the snoring related ill effects. In U.K., National Stop Snoring Week was conducted as an annual event for the promotion of general awareness regarding the result of snoring.

INCREASE IN THE CONSUMPTION OF CIGARETTES AND ALCOHOL

Consumption of cigarettes and alcohol is a major factor in causing many diseases such as lung and throat infections, cancer, snoring, sleep apnea and others. Snoring is the sound that is made when breathing is blocked while sleeping. The sound is caused by tissues at the top of your airway that strike each other and vibrate. Drinking alcohol decreases the throat muscle which is the instant problem of excessive snoring. Alcohol can make the body more prone to snoring through muscle reduction and a deeper sleep. According to a study published in Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, the major effect of alcohol was that it stimulates upper airway occlusion while sleep. The mild obstructive apnea clearly had more incidents of obstruction in the initial hour of sleep. But, this effect of alcohol was predominantly apparent in the chronic snorers. Smoking cigarettes leaves the airways dry and itchy, and results in snoring.

Key Points: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

In 2016, the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is dominated Medtronic, followed by GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oral appliances/mouthpieces segment is expected to dominate the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in the global region is leading in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Key Drivers: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is growing with rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

