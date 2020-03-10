Antibiotics and Corticosteroids Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2028-2026

Antibiotics are used to terminate the bacterial growth or bacteria itself in the case of bacterial infection, whereas, corticosteroids are used to treat the allergy and inflammatory condition. There are some functions which corticosteroids can perform while antibiotics cannot perform and vice-versa. At times, the physician prescribes the dose of antibiotics in addition with corticosteroids so that antibiotic will help attack the microorganism cell wall whereas the inflammatory process can be tackled by the corticosteroids. Corticosteroids also decreases the pain related to inflammation by inhibiting chemical mediators. Over dosage or misuse of both compounds might lead to adverse effects such as failure of immune system.

Efficacy of combine treatment of antibiotics and corticosteroids on several chronic diseases is the major factor for growth of antibiotics and corticosteroids market

The use of antibiotics with the combination of corticosteroids has proven effective in the treatment of human respiratory syncytial virus (hRSV) infection, Cepacia syndrome, S. Aureus arthritis, pneumonia, Zika Virus, and Ebola. According to the data published in Journal of Tropical Diseases and Public Health, in 2016, around 6.3 million children died in 2013, wherein 51.8% died due to infectious diseases and largest was accounted due to pneumonia for around 935,000 deaths. However, around 3.4 million children are infected with the human Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which is associated to acute lower respiratory infections (ALRI). Supportive government activities in the favor of antibiotics and corticosteroids production is helping to boost the antibiotic and corticosteroids market. For instance, introduction of Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) act which has the provisions to facilitate the development of therapy against antigen resistant pathogens is expected to propel the approval for antibiotics.

Rising cases of infectious diseases and established healthcare sector is fuelling to the growth of antibiotics and corticosteroids market in North America

Regional segmentation of antibiotics and corticosteroids market by Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. North America hold the major share in the antibiotics and corticosteroids market due to the high prevalence rate of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection and the need of antibiotic and corticosteroids treatment of such diseases. For instance, the data given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2.1 million children are diagnosed with RSV and 14, 000 adult population die due to this disease annually. Latin America also hold the large share in the antibiotics and corticosteroids market followed by Asia Pacific due to the progress in pharmaceutical industry.

Industry players are involved in the regional expansion and collaborations with other companies to hold the larger share in the antibiotics and corticosteroids market

Key industry players operating the global antibiotics and corticosteroids market include

Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck,Sumitomo, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Astellas Pharma.

The generic drug manufacturers are dominating in the antibiotics and corticosteroid market due to the presence of key drugs that are helping to generate the revenue with availability of few patent products. Adoption of various strategies such as regional expansion, novel product development, collaborations, and partnerships by the industry players to hold the major share in the antibiotics and corticosteroids market. For instance, Pfizer made an agreement with AstraZeneca in 2016, which has helped to acquire the commercialization and development right to the Pfizer’s business mostly outside the U.S.

