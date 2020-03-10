Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market – Insights on Potential Players 2025

Global Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Snapshot

Neuropathic pain, which refers to kind of chronic pain resulting from an injury to or disease of the central or peripheral nervous system, remains a therapeutic challenge to clinicians as it does not respond well to conventional pain therapies. Although the clinical knowledge regarding the pathogenesis of the condition has significantly increased over the past few decades, the actual mode of action of most popular treatment mechanisms and the pathogenesis of neuropathic pain remain somewhat unclear.

Owing to the several similarities between the pathophysiological symptoms observed in neuropathic pain models and in some epilepsy models, anticonvulsants are finding increased usage in the symptomatic management of neuropathic pain conditions. Carbamazepine, the world’s first anticonvulsant examined in clinical trials, continues to remain one of the key choices of healthcare practitioners for neuropathic pain conditions. Apart from carbamazepine, a number of new anticonvulsants in the anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market or in high quality clinical trials represent a new era in the treatment of neuropathic pain.

The overall role of anticonvulsants in the treatment of neuropathic pain continues to evolve. Further advances in the overall understanding of the mechanisms of neuropathic pain conditions and well-designed clinical trials are expected to further improve the opportunities to make anticonvulsants an established course of action in the treatment of neuropathic pain. This report examines the current state of development of the global anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market, with applications in the treatment of neuropathic pain at the center of focus. Recent developments and future scope of development of the anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market are also analyzed.

Global Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Overview

Neurapthic pain (NP) is a severe pain associated with a number of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and herpes zoster. This pain affects almost 1% of the world’s total population and is aggravated as a result of dysfunction, lesion, or transitory perturbation in the peripheral and central nervous system. Some other causes of neuropathic pain include trigeminal neuralgia, peripheral and entrapment neuropathy, brachial plexus avulsion pain, spinal cord injury pain, post-herpetic neuralgia, arachnoiditis, phantom limb pain, and post-stroke pain.

Global Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing incidence of people with neuropathic pain is one of the major factors driving the anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market. In addition, a high number of patients refractory to alternate treatment methods, increasing use of generic drugs compared to branded drugs, and a high rate of polypharmacy are some other factors driving the growth of this market.

The development of novel drug molecules for neuropathic drug indications is also propelling the growth of this market. This is because less than 50% of the patients respond to existing drugs that are available for neuropathic drug indications. Moreover, these drugs are associated with a number of side effects, particularly when administered systemically. Hence, new drug variants that can provide convincing action mechanism will be a game changer in the global anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market.

Some of the newer anticonvulsant drugs for neuropathic pain include Depomed’s Gralise (gabapentin gastric-retention), which is available since 2011 and is a ‘once –daily’ formulation. XenoPort’s Horizant (gabapentin encarbil) was introduced in 2012 and is a “twice-daily’ formulation.

Global Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Advantages of Anticonvulsants

Neuropathic pain can be managed by opioids such as morphine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and anticonvulsant drugs. Anticonvulsants are normally used to control epileptic seizures but may also be used for treating neuropathic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia and postherpetic neuralgia. Anticonvulsants impede seizures through multiple mechanisms such as:

Functional obstruction of voltage-gated-calcium channels

Impediment of glutamergic neurotransmission

Functional obstruction of voltage-sodium channels

Direct or indirect enhancement of hindering GABAergic neurotransmission

Companies Mentioned in report

The report provides a detailed vendor landscape of the global anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market with a business profile of major companies that operate in this market. These are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Depomed Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Cephalon Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., and XenoPort Inc.

