Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market Worth USD 1.9 Billion By 2026 | CAGR at 7.3%

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market (By Technology: RNA Interference [siRNA, miRNA], Antisense RNA; By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory Disorders, Renal Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other; By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intradermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Benitec Biopharma, GSK, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Genzyme, and Marina Biosciences

The Major Market Segments of Global Antisense and RNAI Therapeutics Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

RNA Interference siRNA miRNA

Antisense RNA

Market By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other

Market By Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery

Other Delivery Methods

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market By Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.2.3. RNA Interference

1.2.2.4. Antisense RNA

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Oncology

1.2.3.3. Cardiovascular

1.2.3.4. Respiratory Disorders

1.2.3.5. Renal Diseases

1.2.3.6. Neurodegenerative Disorders

1.2.3.7. Genetic Disorders

1.2.3.8. Infectious Diseases

1.2.3.9. Others

1.2.4. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market By Route of Administration

1.2.4.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Route of Administration (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Pulmonary Delivery

1.2.4.3. Intravenous Injections

1.2.4.4. Intradermal Injections

1.2.4.5. Intraperitoneal Injections

1.2.4.6. Topical Delivery

1.2.4.7. Other Delivery Methods

1.2.5. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Revenue By Technology

4.2. RNA Interference

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Antisense RNA

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Revenue By Application

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Cardiovascular

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Respiratory Disorders

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Renal Diseases

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Genetic Disorders

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8. Infectious Diseases

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

6.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Revenue By Route of Administration

6.2. Pulmonary Delivery

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Intravenous Injections

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Intradermal Injections

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Intraperitoneal Injections

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Topical Delivery

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Other Delivery Methods

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA ANTISENSE & RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Benitec Biopharma

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. GSK

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Sanofi-Genzyme

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Marina Biosciences

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Others

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

