Apheresis Market: Analysis of Prevailing Trends In The Parent Market 2026

Apheresis is a procedure of blood purification and blood component separation by using centrifugation or membrane filtration technology. This procedure is performed for blood donation component or for the treatment of disease. In this procedure, the blood is extracted from the patient or from the donor’s body with the help of the apheresis machine and desired blood components are separated on the basis of their molecular size and weight. The remaining blood is transferred back to the patient’s or to the donor’s body. Apheresis procedure is performed for various diseases such as neurological, cardiovascular, renal, autoimmune, hematological and other diseases.

The devices used in apheresis procedure are centrifugation and membrane filtration devices. The centrifuge therapeutic apheresis device is used in the separation of plasma or blood components from the whole blood. These devices are automated continuous-flow systems and are used to perform therapeutic plasma exchange, to remove plasma components or fluids, furthermore these devices are used to perform red blood cells exchange.

Increase in number of chronic disease cases and blood donation rate around the globe expected to support the growth of therapeutic apheresis procedure market in the near future

North America is expected to contribute major market share in apheresis as increase in number of chronic disorders in this region, such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. As per Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012, around 117 million adults were suffering from one or more chronic conditions. Furthermore, in the U.S., out of all adult population, 1 of 4 adult had 2 or more chronic health conditions.

Also, the high growth rate of therapeutic apheresis procedure is expected from Asia Pacific region in the near future, supported by rise in chronic disorder cases and due to unhealthy habits, such as feeding on junk food, physical inactivity and poor nutrition habits among rural population.

Also, the increase in blood donation rate is projected to support the demand for therapeutic apheresis procedure market in the near future. As per World Health Organization (WHO), in 2013, 112.5 million blood donations were collected globally and around half of these were collected in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Key Players In Apheresis Market Includes:

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO. LTD., Therakos, Inc., Medica S.p.A., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Cerus Corporation, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG.

