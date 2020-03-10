Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025
Artificial intelligence technologies are already beginning to have a disruptive effect on established business models across virtually every industry, while simultaneously enabling new business processes that were not previously possible.
The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the AI as a service market.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Google
Amazon
Salesforce
Intel
Baidu
Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)
SAS Institute
BigML
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installation
Training
Customization
Application Integration
Support & Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and E-Commerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Construction and Engineering
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.