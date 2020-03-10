Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025

Artificial intelligence technologies are already beginning to have a disruptive effect on established business models across virtually every industry, while simultaneously enabling new business processes that were not previously possible.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the AI as a service market.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP

Google

Amazon

Salesforce

Intel

Baidu

Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)

SAS Institute

BigML

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installation

Training

Customization

Application Integration

Support & Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.