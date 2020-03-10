Arts and Crafts Tools Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2019 to 2024

Global Arts and Crafts Tools Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Arts and Crafts Tools Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

Arts and Crafts Tools include the Color Pencil & Pen, Crayon, Art Marker and Craft Tools of Arts and Crafts Tools.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Arts and Crafts Tools includes Color Pencil & Pen, Crayon, Art Marker and Craft Tools, and the proportion of Color Pencil & Pen in 2017 is about 60%.

Europe is the largest consumption region of Arts and Crafts Tools, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017. China is the second largest consumption region of Arts and Crafts Tools, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Crayola, FILA Group, Office Depot, Newell Brands, Staples inc, Shanghai M&G Stationery and Faber-Castell are the leaders of the industry. Their revenue account 60.34% of the global market.

The worldwide market for Arts and Crafts Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4900 million US$ in 2024, from 3940 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Arts and Crafts Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Crayola

FILA Group

Office Depot

Newell Brands

Staples Inc

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Faber-Castell

Societe BIC

Pilot-Pen

Kokuyo Camlin

Pentel

Fiskars

Pelikan Holding

Mundial SA

Beifa Group

Westcott

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Color Pencil & Pen

Crayon

Art Marker

Craft Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Arts and Crafts Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Arts and Crafts Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Arts and Crafts Tools in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Arts and Crafts Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Arts and Crafts Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Arts and Crafts Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Arts and Crafts Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

