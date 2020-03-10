Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Technology Advancement and Growth 2018 to 2026

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neural disorder. The disorder is characterized by impulsiveness, hyperactivity, and attention difficulty. Treatment of ADHD involves a combination of counseling, medications, and lifestyle changes. ADHD is the most commonly diagnosed mental disorder in adults and children with the exact cause being unidentified in the majority of cases. Researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) suggest the factors affecting mental illness include heredity, brain injuries, low birth weight, drugs use during pregnancy and exposure to environmental toxins such, as lead at young age. The currently available treatments, such as medication, counseling, lifestyle changes or a combination of these treatments helps in reducing symptoms with improved functioning of patient.

Rising number of drug-treated patients for ADHD therapy is expected to drive the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment market

According to the National Institute of Health estimates in 2015, the prevalence of ADHD is higher by 30% in boys, with 5.1 million children being diagnosed with ADHD globally in 2013 and the number expected to rise to 18 million by 2020. Increasing awareness of ADHD symptoms among patients and physicians, opinion-based diagnosis owing to the absence of standard diagnostic tests is expected to boost the revenue growth of ADHD therapeutics market in the forecast period. Additionally, rise in the ADHD therapeutics market is driven by increasing use of additives and preservatives in diet, value systems impacting quality of births, and changing lifestyles. However, restricted availability of non-stimulants ADHD drugs and existence of multiple conditions like schizophrenia or depression in children leads to underdiagnoses of ADHD in various geographies including Middle East and Africa, thereby restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period. Since Adderall abuse has grown to epidemic levels, our research team has compiled an article about the best all-natural alternatives to Adderall.

Urgent FDA therapeutics approval integrated with brain monitoring technologies dominates North America in ADHD device market. Regional segmentation of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates in 2014, approximately 6.4 million American children between the ages 4-17 been diagnosed with ADHD, with drug therapy being the commonly prescribed treatment by the physicians, thereby contributing to larger revenue in North America. North America is expected to dominate the global ADHD therapeutics market owing to the presence of clinical ongoing trials, quick FDA approval of therapeutics, existence of innovative brain monitoring technologies coupled with insurance policies, and government support for technological advancements. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise owing to increasing health awareness involving public organizations and manufacturing effective therapeutics for ADHD treatment.

Drug development and market consolidation strategies fuel the demand of some manufacturers

Key players operating the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment market include Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG and Shire PLC. The key strategies adopted by the manufacturers are developing cost-efficient drugs, which are safe for consumption and market consolidations. The other key vendors include Impax Laboratories, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Purdue Parma L.P and Johnson & Johnson.

